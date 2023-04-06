This hidden gem NJ farm is great for a day-trip

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and contrary to the popular belief about New Jersey, we have plenty of gorgeous views here. That's right, not everything in New Jersey looks like the opening credits to The Sopranos.

It's not all just industrial buildings and stretches of highway, and if you go off the beaten path you can find the beautiful Pleasant Valley Lavender.

The farm is located at 288 Pleasant Valley Road in the Morganville section of Marlboro.

It's home to roughly 2,000 plants on roughly 10 acres of land according to njmom.com.

According to their website, they pride themselves on being a place where people can relax, enjoy and connect with nature, and enjoy the smells of lavender blooms.

You can also find lavender themed gifts in their gift shop.

They can even help you with your backyard garden as they provide a workshop on how to plant. The workshop is from 1-3pm on April 23rd. You can find the details to that event here.

If you're a fan of U-Pick places, well, you're in luck because they offer that as well. Perfect for the gift for your significant other or family member.

But above all else it's a great opportunity to get outside and decompress. You'll be able to smell the wonderful fragrances while also enjoying the sites and sounds of nature.

In their shop they have chocolate lavender almonds, and a 24-page recipe sampler about cooking with lavender.

Did you know cooking with lavender was a thing? I sure didn't, but Pleasant Valley Lavender has me considering it.

