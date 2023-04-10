List of South Jersey Farmers Markets You Need to Visit

New Jersey happens to be a great place to grow produce. The vast variety of soil types, the amount of rain, and the four distinct seasons, all make our state a great place to grow our vegetables and fruit.

Apples, corn, asparagus, spinach, watermelon, and of course tomatoes are just a few of the many fruits and vegetables that is produced in the Garden State.

Spring marks the annual ritual of local farmers' markets opening for the season. Here's a list of several, that are located right here in South Jersey. Not only will you find produce, but you'll also find crafts and homestyle foods.

Although they won't open until the end of June, The Galloway Green Market is a must for your list. Located at Historic Smithville Village Greene they offer of a host of booths that include produce, fish, flowers, and crafts.

The Ventnor City Farmers Market has a wide variety of produce, crafts, and other delicious goodies. They're open Fridays May 26th through September 1 at Newport and Atlantic. Their hours are 8:30-noon.

Canva Canva loading...

The Margate Community Farmers Market is held in the parking lot at Monroe and Amherst opening June 6 through September 1st Thursday mornings from 8:30-11:30.

The Ocean City Farmers Market is held at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue Wednesdays from 8a-1p June through September.



Hammonton Green Market is held every third Thursday June until September 5p-8p.

Stone Harbor Farmers Market is located at Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street & Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. Opening May 28th and open throughout the summer.

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide