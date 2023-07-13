This is a New Jersey steakhouse you need to visit

The upside of traveling the state for three or four events a day is that we are visiting some of the great restaurants and businesses that New Jersey has to offer. Last night was no exception.

Friends invited me to dinner during the Republican Governor's Association event in Atlantic City. The location was Knife and Fork Inn, which is near the Ventnor/Atlantic City border.

Opened in 1912 as a men's drinking club, the place has a ton of history. The important thing for me is that on both the food and service levels, the restaurant is A+.

Most of our dinner party ordered the steak and the place got every order right and cooked to the specifics of the guests.

My steak was rare as ordered and delicious.

Steak from Knife and Fork Inn (Bill Sapdea)

The lamb chop appetizers we shared were also 100%.

If you're at the Shore, you want to make a point to check out this Atlantic City tradition.

Actually, it's worth the trip even if you're not planning to be in the area.

