Not everyone enjoys driving, however, I do enjoy driving. I like finding scenic roads to travel and with good company, music, and coffee a drive is, to me, a very nice way to unwind and see New Jersey and other parts of America. Sometimes you have to travel "less scenic" roads to get to the "very scenic" roads, but that's just the way it is.

In a recent article by Stacker, they wrote "Walt Whitman understood the importance of traveling highways and byways, as made evident when he said, "I take to the open road, healthy, free, the world before me." Hit the gas pedal and take to an open road of your own this summer."

So let's take a look at what roadway Stacker selected as the one to drive here in New Jersey. The article selected roads in each state as their "best" or "most scenic" to drive. In New Jersey, it is the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

"From the George Washington Bridge in New Jersey to the Bear Mountain Bridge in New York, the Palisades Interstate Parkway runs a total of 42 miles, offering stunning cliffside views of the Hudson River. 11 miles of the Palisades Interstate Parkway are in New Jersey, and this portion of the parkway boasts three different lookouts, each over 400 feet high."

I have driven the Palisades Interstate Parkway and there are numerous points that are very scenic and a beautiful ride, especially in the autumn when the colors are amazing. If you have never taken a ride on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, gas up or charge and go for a drive, and don't forget to stop at some of the scenic points to grab some photos.

