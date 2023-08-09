This is NJ’s cheapest single-family home. Could you live here?

The real estate market in New Jersey has been so interesting lately and I am keeping a close eye on the ups and downs of the market always. It’s just a hobby of mine. And so when I see your house this cheap, I’ve got to look at what’s going on.

It’s not like I think anybody is dying to live in Camden. However, I think it’s important to show since there are parts of Camden that are considered to be up-and-coming and this house, listed on Zillow for $43,900 purports to be in one of those areas.

The good news about this house is that it has three bedrooms and one bathroom and is one of the few completely detached homes in this area.

It’s also just a few blocks away from Cooper Hospital. It was built in 1918. And probably had a really pretty exterior at one time as many homes of that architectural era did. Unfortunately, it looks like somebody had it re-clad in some kind of ugly fake stone.

It looks like it has good bones but it does need a complete rehab. Maybe someone adventurous is willing to roll up their sleeves and get it done even if only for investment purposes.

The total interior livable area of the home is only 771 square feet. But since it’s going to be completely gutted, anyway, perhaps the home can be built in a smart way using space efficiently. The good news is when it comes to Camden, there’s only one way for it to go.. and that’s up.

