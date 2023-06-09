Wow! The Most Expensive Neighborhood in New Jersey

I love our neighborhood here in New Jersey. It may not be the most expensive neighborhood in the Garden State, but we have fresh air, ocean, trees, and peace and quiet. I'll take our little neighborhood any day but in a recent article by Best Life, they listed the most expensive neighborhoods in America, including here in New Jersey.

Let's look at the data from Best Life and see why this Bergen County neighborhood overlooking the Hudson River is the pick as the most expensive neighborhood in New Jersey.

Best Life chooses Alpine, New Jersey as the most expensive neighborhood in the Garden State. Alpine has an average house price of $6,609,054. In addition, Best Life says "If you've ever watched The Real Housewives of New Jersey, you've seen the over-the-top mansions the ladies live in. And while none of them reside in Alpine, their mega-mansions are spread out around this North Jersey area (just to give you an idea). Located on the state's famous Palisades, a stretch of rocky bluff directly across the Hudson River from Manhattan, Alpine is, more often than not, ranked as the priciest zip code in the state—and it's also the most expensive neighborhood."

According to Wikipedia, "Alpine is a borough in Bergen County, in the U.S. state of New Jersey, approximately 15 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. It is the easternmost community in New Jersey."

Have you visited Alpine? Would you like to live in this section of New Jersey or do you love the neighborhood you live in now? What are some of the best neighborhoods in Jersey? Share your picks for great neighborhoods in New Jersey.