Wow! The Most Expensive Neighborhood in New Jersey

Wow! The Most Expensive Neighborhood in New Jersey

Google Maps

I love our neighborhood here in New Jersey. It may not be the most expensive neighborhood in the Garden State, but we have fresh air, ocean, trees, and peace and quiet. I'll take our little neighborhood any day but in a recent article by Best Life, they listed the most expensive neighborhoods in America, including here in New Jersey.

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

 

 

Let's look at the data from Best Life and see why this Bergen County neighborhood overlooking the Hudson River is the pick as the most expensive neighborhood in New Jersey.

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

 

Best Life chooses Alpine, New Jersey as the most expensive neighborhood in the Garden State. Alpine has an average house price of $6,609,054. In addition, Best Life says "If you've ever watched The Real Housewives of New Jersey, you've seen the over-the-top mansions the ladies live in. And while none of them reside in Alpine, their mega-mansions are spread out around this North Jersey area (just to give you an idea). Located on the state's famous Palisades, a stretch of rocky bluff directly across the Hudson River from Manhattan, Alpine is, more often than not, ranked as the priciest zip code in the state—and it's also the most expensive neighborhood."

According to Wikipedia, "Alpine is a borough in Bergen County, in the U.S. state of New Jersey, approximately 15 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. It is the easternmost community in New Jersey."

Have you visited Alpine? Would you like to live in this section of New Jersey or do you love the neighborhood you live in now? What are some of the best neighborhoods in Jersey? Share your picks for great neighborhoods in New Jersey.

 

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now

Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.

 

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
Filed Under: Alpine, Most Expensive Place to Live in New Jersey, Most Expensive Places to Live in America, New Jersey real estate, The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in America, Where is the Most Expensive Neighborhood in New Jersey, Wow! The Most Expensive Neighborhood in New Jersey
Categories: Community
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3