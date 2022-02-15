If you're single and ready to mingle, you may want to set your GPS for one particular New Jersey city.

If you've been looking for love but having a hard time finding it, SolitaireBliss.com did some research for you to find the densest population of singles in the United States.

Leave it to an online Solitaire card game website to find where the unattached are living. Solitaire Bliss reportedly tapped U.S. Census Bureau data to compile its list of the Top 10 Most Single Cities in America, Patch.com reports.

At the very top is Euclid, Ohio, where an incredible 62 percent of people are SINGLE!

A New Jersey town comes in at #2. Would you think that would be Atlantic City?

Maybe, Washington Township in Gloucester County?

How about Cherry Hill?

It's Hoboken! Just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, more than half of the people living in Hoboken, New Jersey are SINGLE...58.7 percent, to be exact.

New Jersey shows up again on the list with Hackensack coming in at #5. 57.6 percent of its residents are single, too.

Check out Solitaire Bliss' full singles findings here.

