Get Ready To Deep Dive Into “Shark Summer” At Adventure Aquarium

Where are all the shark lovers at? I've loved sharks since I was a kid, so this news is pretty exciting for all of us obsessed with Shark Week.

The closest you'll get to the creatures of the deep (besides swimming in the ocean, of course) is at the Adventure Aquarium located in Camden, NJ.

You probably already knew they offer you a chance to swim with the sharks. This year, though, they're putting on a whole celebration for shark lovers! Get ready to experience what they call "Shark Summer" at Adventure Aquarium!

This event will begin on Monday, July 17th, and runs through Sunday, August 20th.

During that time, you'll get the chance to learn all about the sharks that call the aquarium home. In case you didn't know, a total of seven different shark species are currently living there. You've got the bamboo shark, great hammerhead shark, nurse shark, pacific blacktip reef shark, sand tiger shark, sandbar shark, and silky shark. You'll watch as the "Scuba Tooth Fairy" returns to collect all the teeth that the sharks have lost over the last year. According to Adventure Aquarium, sharks usually lose over 35,000 teeth in their lifetime. That means that it's probably safe to assume that she won't come up empty-handed.

The coolest aspect of Shark Summer is probably the addition of the Dive Deck Tours. In this experience, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the shark realm exhibit while you ask all sorts of questions about your favorite shark species!

Everything you need to know about Shark Summer at the Adventure Aquarium can be found HERE.

Source: AdventureAquarium.com

