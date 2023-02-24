Antiquing is so popular and I love this town in New Jersey. It is the perfect place to shop around on a Sunday afternoon, it won't be a wasted trip.

What do you look for when you go antiquing? Is it pictures? Are you a collector of clocks, phones, and figurines? I would love to know.

This little town is such a cute New Jersey town.

SzB, Getty Stock, ThinkStock SzB, Getty Stock, ThinkStock loading...

What's the number one town to go antiquing in New Jersey?

Lambertville is the number one town for antiquing and the number one town on the east coast for all your collectibles.

Lambertville has also been named one of New Jersey's most charming towns. If you've never been to Lambertville, it's right on the border of Pennsylvania heading into New Hope.

There are over twenty antique shops as you walk through this picturesque town.

What makes Lambertville so adorable? It's homey, it's inviting, and there's so much to do. It's nestled right along the Delaware River and the D & R canal, with a cool bridge to walk across to reach Pennsylvania.

The town in New Jersey was just recognized as that perfect weekend getaway in New Jersey.

Lambertville is known as the "Antique Capital of New Jersey" with indoor and outdoor antique malls. There are several stores that have two and three floors of antiques. Just one of the favorites is called The Peoples Store. It has three floors of antiques, hopefully, you can find what you're looking for there. That's the surprise of antiquing, I just never know what I'm looking for.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

