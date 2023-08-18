Thrilling New Jersey Roller Coaster Has Been Voted Among America’s Best

We have a lot of great roller coaters here in New Jersey, and one of them is among America's best according to frequent coater riders.

There is a great website, Coaster Buzz, that keeps a running vote of which roller coaster is the best in America, and one of New Jersey's most popular roller coasters is currently in the top 5.

If you love rollercoasters, then you undoubtedly have your favorite, and there are plenty to choose from here in New Jersey, the home of Six Flags Great Adventure, and that is exactly where you'll find the fifth-best rollercoaster on this list.

And if you're thinking Kingda Ka, that's actually not the one in the top 5. It did make the list, but it's all the way down at #91, which is a bit surprising.

So then which Six Flags Great Adventure ride is among the top 5? That honor belongs to the legendary El Toro.

It's not the first honor for El Toro. It was recently named the best roller coaster in the whole country.

If you can deal with the first drop of over 175 feet, then you are well on your way to the ride of a lifetime, so get ready to soar at speeds of up to 70mph.

El Toro was also once voted the best wooden rollercoaster in the whole world. So if you are a lover of rollercoasters and you haven't taken a ride on the legendary El Toro, the experts and the frequent coaster riders tell you that you don't know what you're missing.

