No matter where you're from, you always have your go-to places to grab a bite. Regardless of whether they're chains or mom-and-pops, they'll always see your face for a meal whenever you're home.

For people who move away from the Garden State, it's safe to say they maintain those sentiments about Wawa. Whenever they come home, they HAVE to stop at Wawa and, at the very least, pick up a soft pretzel. That seems to be the consensus amongst my friends who have moved out of state, anyway.

It's never a great feeling when you hear that one of your favorite restaurants in town have closed up shop. Isn't always the case that as soon as you hear the news, you crave your favorite dish? I don't know why that is, but it happens every time.

I grew up in Gloucester County, about ten minutes away from the Deptford Mall. Deptford's restaurant scene is what I'd call eclectic. The town has a bunch of options ranging from fast food joints and casual diners to upscale eateries. Whether you’re craving comfort food, international flavors, or a quick bite on the go, you’re likely to find something to satisfy your appetite in Deptford.

Restaurants Deptford, NJ, locals miss the most

So many places have come and go in that area that it can be a bit hard to keep up. Still, it's always exciting when someplace new opens its doors.

Raising Cane's, the fast-food chicken joint, opened up this week to a pretty big crowd. Multiple posts on social media showcased the line that wrapped around the block. People were really excited to try this place's chicken.

It brought up a bittersweet memory, though, for quite a lot of us who grew up loving the old restaurant that was there. If you're unfamiliar with what previously stood at Raising Cane's new Deptford location, it was a Mexican joint called Don Pablo's.

Multiple people, including myself, still wish Don Pablo's was open. Did they serve gourmet Mexican dishes? Absolutely not. Still, the vibes were so good in that place. The drinks were delicious, the salsa hit the spot every single time, and you couldn't go wrong with the enchilada sampler. Seriously, there was no place like it nearby.

The Facebook comments show just how much Deptford residents actually miss Don Pablo's. Most would prefer Don Pablo's to be reopened as opposed to new restaurants trying to occupy that spot.

Of course, we wish Raising Cane's all the best, but nothing will replace the memories we all made at Don Pablo's.

Speaking of memories, remember these 90s stores in the Deptford Mall??

