Tim McGraw Has Been Serenading His Co-Stars on the Set of ‘1883’

From sold-out arenas to Instagram Lives, Tim McGraw can be found just about anywhere doing what he loves most: Singing. According to his co-stars, that includes on the set of his new show 1883.

"On set, Tim sings every day," McGraw's co-star LaMonica Garrett tells People. "Every day, like in between takes, he's just, he's humming. He's doing something. He sings all the time."

Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Garrett, whose character's name is Thomas, spoke to People ahead of the global premiere of the Yellowstone prequel, held at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec 11.

Given McGraw's extensive 30-year catalog, there's plenty of his own songs to sing, but Garrett says the country star will offer up just about anything, like songs from other artists or quick little ditties about what's happening on set.

"He'll sing, 'the horse is angry today'" in a jingle," Garrett shares. "You know, he's a singer and that's what singers do, they sing about their own stuff and everything else."

Recently, McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, opened up about the struggles of filming the highly-anticipated series. The cast and crew endured the Texas heat and sometimes dangerous conditions to get the shots they needed — sometimes they struggled to use the bathroom! Perhaps McGraw's singing kept things light for everyone.

There's no word on whether or not any of these jingles will become full-length songs, but you can catch McGraw as James Dutton in 1883 which is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday (Dec 19). His character does not sing.