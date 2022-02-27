Tim McGraw Reveals What Sam Elliott Learned From Him on the Set of ‘1883’

The first season of 1883 came to an end on Sunday (Feb. 27), with all its incisive writing, gut-wrenching death scenes and riveting performances from a cast helmed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

As fans watched the conclusion of the first batch of 1883 episodes, McGraw took to social media to celebrate the series finale, posting a series of stills of some of the show's biggest moments to Twitter. "What a season," he gushed, thanking show writer and creator Taylor Sheridan "and everyone involved in bringing [1883] to life.

"It's been absolutely incredible getting to work alongside the entire cast and crew," McGraw added.

Ever since he begun talking about his role on the show, McGraw has been effusive about crediting his cast mates for all they've taught him about acting. Apparently, though, he hasn't necessarily been quite as impactful on some of his co-stars -- at least, not decorated film star Sam Elliott, who plays rugged former Civil War Army caption Shea Brennan in 1883.

Elliott's got a penchant for dry, quippy one-liners, and McGraw's been the recipient of his joking on-set barbs in the past. So when the country superstar got sentimental towards the end of filming, Elliott's response was predictably acerbic.

"One particular day, I told Sam, you know, 'Thanks for doing this, and being a part of this. I just want you to know that I've learned so much from watching you,'" McGraw recalls in a video posted to Twitter.

"And he just looked at me and he says, 'Oh yeah? Well, I haven't learned a .... thing from you,'" the singer continues, bleeping out an expletive. "So, thanks Sam! Enjoyed it!"

All jokes aside, McGraw describes Elliott as a fantastic co-star who was easy and fun to work with. "Everything you'd ever think that he was, he lived up to. He was one of the nicest, sweetest guys in the world," the singer explains.

1883 concluded its first season on Sunday, and more episodes have been announced for fall 2022. The show streams on Paramount+.

