Toby Keith shared a difficult piece of news with fans on Sunday afternoon (June 12): He's battling stomach cancer. The singer detailed the treatment he's been undergoing since his diagnosis in late 2021, and assured fans that he's optimistic about his prognosis.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith said in a statement on social media. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

Though he's taking a step back from his career to attend to his health, the singer said that he plans to be back onstage performing for his fans as soon as he can. "I am looking forward to spend this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait," he added in the conclusion of his statement.

Long before his diagnosis, the "Should've Been a Cowboy" star has been a passionate advocate for those facing cancer diagnoses. Since 2006, his Toby Keith Foundation has provided support for children fighting cancer, and in 2014, the organization opened the OK Kids Corral, providing no-cost housing to families receiving pediatric cancer treatment in Oklahoma City, near Keith's hometown. Just weeks before he announced his own diagnosis, Keith's 2022 Golf Classic in Oklahoma City and Norman, Okla. raised more than $1.38 million for the OK Kids Corral.