Toddler drowns in Spotswood, NJ pool

🔴 Very few details have been disclosed about the drowning

SPOTSWOOD — A 1-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Spotswood late Wednesday morning, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Police were called after the child was found in the pool and was not breathing.

First responders performed CPR and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ciccone did not disclose the location of the pool, the circumstances of the drowning, or if any adults were present.

It's the latest drowning in New Jersey this summer.

☑ Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, 42, of South River, lost his balance on Aug. 2 after helping his three children ages 13, 11, and 8 get to shallow water while swimming in the Millstone River in Franklin Township on August 2. His body was recovered after a large search

☑ Jose M. Urbina Contreras, 24, of Long Branch, was found in 20 feet of water along the Swimming River reservoir at Thompson County Park in Middletown on July 29.

☑ People at Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook pulled a man from the water on July 29. The National Park Service said the man had been swimming in an unguarded section of the beach. The man's identity was not known Monday afternoon.

☑Juan Flores-Rojas, 51, of Queens, died July 23 swimming at Oxford Furnace Lake in Warren County. His body was found inside a roped-in swimming area.

☑19-year-old Colin Martin from New York, who had just completed U.S. Army boot camp died several days after he went missing off the Kent Avenue beach in Bradley Beach July 7.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.