Lee Ann Womack songs are some of the most traditional-sounding in contemporary country music.

Since her debut in 1997, Womack has fought to keep traditional elements in her music, blending those influences with more contemporary productions to create songs that are both modern and classic. Her penchant for finding some of the best-written, most substantial material to work with, as well as her signature vocal delivery, differentiates her from any other commercially successful country singer of her generation.

The Boot celebrates Womack's body of work with this list of the Top 10 Lee Ann Womack Songs: