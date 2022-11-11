Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road.
According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she drifted into the eastbound lane, hitting a Mack truck being driven by 62-year-old Richard Lupton of Newport.
After the impact, the truck crossed into the opposing lane and hit a westbound car driven by 27-year-old Anastasia Keermann of Millville. From there, the truck then entered a yard and struck a tree.
Goldsmith was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden for treatment of a serious lower-body injury. Keermann was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township for evaluation.
Lupton was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Multiple witnesses remained at the scene to give information to police.
The Monroe Township Police Department continues to investigate the crash.