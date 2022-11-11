Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ

Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road.

According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she drifted into the eastbound lane, hitting a Mack truck being driven by 62-year-old Richard Lupton of Newport.

After the impact, the truck crossed into the opposing lane and hit a westbound car driven by 27-year-old Anastasia Keermann of Millville. From there, the truck then entered a yard and struck a tree.

Get our free mobile app

Goldsmith was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden for treatment of a serious lower-body injury. Keermann was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township for evaluation.

Lupton was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Multiple witnesses remained at the scene to give information to police.

The Monroe Township Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

23 Signs You Grew Up in Williamstown, NJ If you grew up in or around Williamstown (Monroe Township), NJ, back in the 80s, chances are you'll remember a lot of these places...