VIDEO: Awesome Fireball Spotted Over Millville, New Jersey

Within a week of an earthquake and a solar eclipse, some folks in New Jersey were treated to a meteor (or something) blazing through the sky during the early morning of April 10, 2024.

Fireball captured on Nest Doorbell Camera in Millville

Residents in New Jersey and several other nearby states reported seeing the fireball close to 3:45am.

Reports to the American Meteor Society were made from several residents of the Garden State.

Janet S. from Atlantic City reported seeing "Very bright white streak ... in a heavily lighted city."

Also in Atlantic City, Kristabel P. reported: "I was on the way to the casino- I’m not 100% sure of the exact street I was on. It happened so quick, and I had no idea what it was until I looked it up. Thought it could be a firework at first but that didn’t make any sense given the angle, how short it was, the color, etc. lol. "

A resident of Millville caught the fireball on a Nest Doorbell Camera:

Earthquake, Eclipse, and Fireball in South Jersey

Were you lucky enough to experience all three things in South Jersey in the last week? Do you feel lucky?

