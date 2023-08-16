Trump claims he has inside info on Christie’s biggest NJ scandal

📌 Former President Trump teases inside info on Christie's biggest scandal

📌 The social media spat comes amid new poll numbers

📌 Trump previously slammed Bridgegate as an 'Obama DOJ Scam'

Former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Chris Christie have traded insults on social media again — with Trump claiming insider info on Christie’s biggest scandal.

Calling him a “stone cold loser,” Trump said Christie “left New Jersey with an 8% approval rating, a record low, and was tied up for years with the worst scandal in NJ history — Bridgegate.”

The twice-impeached and four-times-indicted former president then added: “Someday I will tell you how he got out of that morass.”

In 2020, when they were still allies, Trump congratulated the former governor after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned the federal convictions of two of Christie's former aides, stemming from the 2013 lane closures in Fort Lee at the George Washington Bridge.

"Congratulations to former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, and all others involved, on a complete and total exoneration (with a 9-0 vote by the U.S. Supreme Court) on the Obama DOJ Scam referred to as “Bridgegate," Trump said on Twitter.

Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly (AP Photos) Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly (AP Photos) loading...

Sharing a screenshot of Trump’s recent post from his own Truth Social platform, Christie said Tuesday on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), “Whatever... see you at the debate in Milwaukee or not, coward.”

The newest exchange came as a new poll showed Christie pulling ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the pack of Republican presidential candidates, at least in New Hampshire.

Chris Christie (Photo: Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images) Chris Christie (Photo: Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images) loading...

Christie ranked a point higher than DeSantis among NH voters while trailing Trump by 40 points in the poll by Emerson College.

Last month, Trump said that Christie left the governor's office with a percentage point higher "9% approval rating," in a separate social media tirade to which Christie called him a "king of keyboard warriors."

While eight candidates have qualified to be on stage at the GOP debate, Trump has stoked speculation about whether he will attend or not.

He told a Newsmax host that he’s made up his mind but would not announce until closer to the event.

Trump in 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster for LIV tournament (Photo by Cliff Hawkins_Getty Images) (2) Trump in 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster for LIV tournament (Photo by Cliff Hawkins_Getty Images) loading...

The Aug. 23 debate will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two days before the deadline for Trump to turn himself in for criminal charges in Georgia.

Read More: Trump plans major announcement in NJ

Trump also teased information regarding those charges — saying he would reveal “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia” from his golf club in Bedminster on Monday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.

📌 Poll: Over half of U.S. adults believe Trump acted illegally

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Georgia, stemming from their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Prosecutors have used a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power, as reported by the Associated Press.

In a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, just over half of Americans — or 53% — approved of the U.S. Justice Department indicting Trump over efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

August 2023 poll (courtesy AP NORC) August 2023 poll (courtesy AP NORC) loading...

The survey was carried out between Aug. 10-14 — before the Georgia indictment, but when it appeared likely.

Of poll respondents, 51% of U.S. adults believed Trump acted illegally in that case, including 16% of Republicans.

Overall, 35% of Americans in the August survey had a favorable view of Trump — while 62% said it was unfavorable.

August 2023 poll (courtesy AP NORC) ( August 2023 poll (courtesy AP NORC) loading...

That was starkly different among Republicans surveyed — as 70% of them viewed the former president favorably.

In the same poll, 70% of Americans agreed that Joe Biden was legitimately elect to the presidency in 2020 — that included 98% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans.

