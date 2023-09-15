Child dies after 21-floor fall from NJ balcony, witnesses say

FORT LEE – Witnesses say a boy fell 21 floors to his death from an apartment late Wednesday afternoon.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said police were called to an apartment building on Anderson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive 7-year-old child who fell from an "upper floor window."

The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Musella said the incident was a "tragic accident" and no criminal activity was involved. He not disclose where the child was found by responding police.

What witnesses told reporters

A witness told NBC 4 New York and other media outlets the child fell from a balcony to the rear parking lot below.

The Hampshire House apartment building is 22 stories tall with 226 units. It was built in 1972.

