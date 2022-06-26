Cops in Atlantic City say two more people have been arrested on a street in the city that is no stranger to crime.

The Atlantic City Police Department says their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation in the first block of South Florida Avenue last Wednesday, June 22nd.

During this operation, detectives observed Alan Rebollao and Josue Saez loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. Detective Christopher Dodson also had information that a male matching the description of Rebollao was in possession of a handgun.

Officers converged on the pair and they say Rebollao was found to be in possession of a loaded gun that was fitted with a high-capacity magazine.

Both Rebollao and Saez were allegedly found to be in possession of 58 grams of suspected cocaine and around 30 grams of suspected heroin.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

18-year-old Alan Rebollao of Pleasantville was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a weapon while distributing CDS, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of CDS within 1000 feet of a school.

21-year-old Josue Saez of Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS within 1000 feet of a school, conspiracy to distribute CDS, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Rebollao was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Saez was released on a summons pending a future court date.

As always, authorities say if you know anything about the illegal drug trade in Atlantic City to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section (609) 347-5858.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

