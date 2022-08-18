Do you like to gamble?

Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!

The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If You Love to Gamble, with two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.

Coming in at No. 4 overall on the list is the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa.

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa is one of the best in the city, boasting nearly 3500 slot machines and over 180 game tables. Borgata is an especially popular casino among those who prefer to gamble via poker. The gambling floor features an impressive poker room with 80+ tables and daily tournaments for players across a spectrum of buy-ins.

The poker room of Borgata is what stands out here, but as mentioned there are nearly 3,500 slot machines and 180 total table games. When people think of Borgata, they think of many of the restaurants, spa and its beautiful hotel, but its one of the best when it comes to gambling.

Next up at No. 5 on the list is The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

While you're in Atlantic City, try your luck at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Formerly the Trump Taj Mahal, the hotel has pumped over $500 million into renovations since 2018 in order to completely rebrand itself. If that isn't enough to get you through the doors, maybe the fact that the Hard Rock is one of the biggest casinos in the world will sway you. At over 120,000 square feet, it practically feels like its own city. Plus, the Hard Rock name draws in A+ acts at its Etess Arena, including Carrie Underwood, Phish, and Alicia Keys.

Since taking over the site of the Taj Mahal, the Hard Rock has become a popular spot for both tourist and locals to gamble. It also has top notch shows and events at the Etess Arena.

There are plenty of gambling options out there, but lucky for us, two of the very best are in America's Playground - which happens to be in our own backdoor!

