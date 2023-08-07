Two-day crafts and fine art festival coming to Collingswood, NJ

The Perkins Center for the Arts will host the Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival for two days, Aug. 19 and 20.

The seventeenth edition of the festival will bring more than 180 juried craft and fine artists from the tri-state area and beyond who will offer: wearable art, display and functional pottery, blown and stained glass, fine and fashion jewelry, garden and home decor, soaps, scents, and pet gifts plus captivating fine art in watercolor, pastel, oil, collage, and decorative fine photography.

The lineups are:

Saturday, Aug. 18:

⚫ 9 a.m. Yoga with Ritu

⚫ 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Artist’s Alley on Irvin, featuring booths with art by Perkins faculty and folk arts demonstrations

⚫ 1-3 p.m. Live music by Barry Hollander, musician, educator and host of Perkins’ Open Mic at Collingswood

⚫ 2 p.m. Demonstrations: Henna, Jersey Shore decoy carving, mandala-making and more

⚫ 5-8 p.m. Artist’s Reception for Tyrese Gould Jacinto’s exhibit and book signing: “Indigenous Fiber in My Art Bridging the Past to the Present” and “Indigenous Lands of New Jersey En Plein Air” exhibit

⚫ 5 - 8 p.m. Live music by the Abe Speller Jazz Trio

Sunday, Aug. 19:

⚫ 10 a.m. - noon: Folk arts demonstrations

⚫ 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Bancroft Neuroarts exhibit in the upstairs gallery

According to a statement:

Perkins Center for the Arts is a regional multi-disciplinary arts education center with locations in Moorestown and Collingswood, New Jersey. With a mission to enrich lives, inspire life-long learning, and cultivate intercultural experiences, Perkins Center for the Arts offers a music conservatory, visual and performing arts classes, exhibitions, concerts, artist-led school residency programs, summer camp, Folklife Center, and community enrichment projects.

