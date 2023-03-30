Two NJ towns make the list of cities with the most singles

One of the hardest parts of being involved in the dating scene is finding dateable people. According to a new study, finding single people in New Jersey should be pretty easy; two of our towns made the list of most single people in the country.

The research was done by Thriving Center of Psychology and it looked at what is acceptable in dating these days, as well as where to find the most single people are.

The information was gleaned from interviews and US Census data.

According to the psychology center, the two New Jersey cities that made the top 50 for singles in the US are Newark (#4) and Jersey City (#40).

Newark has the third highest number of single men, and the sixth most single women.

What’s also interesting is what they found out about people’s attitudes about dating and being single. According to their research, 69% of single Americans are content with being single, although 50% of them miss being with someone physically. The overwhelming majority of them (91%) say that they are enjoying their independence.

A whopping 76% of American singles do not trust their friends and family to set them up on a blind date.

Another interesting angle they explored was “stalking” a date online before their first date:

65% of women think it’s socially acceptable to stalk a first date in advance while just 34% of men do

51% of women admitted that they researched a date online while 25% of men admitted it

18% have gone so far as to run a background check on a date

