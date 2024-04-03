Will This Be The Summer of No Country Music Concerts In Atlantic City?

Wait. What?

After a bunch of summers filled with great country music concerts in Atlantic City, will country music be shut out for the summer of 2024?

No Tidalwave, no beach concerts in Atlantic City

We now know that there will be no TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City this summer.

The three day country music festival on the Atlantic City beach is just not happening this year. (No official word as to why....)

For the last two years, fans have loved the lineups on the beach. Even the weather cooperated.

Before Tidalwave, country beach concerts were held for several years in a row - often more that one concert.

This year - nada.

No major country concerts currently planned at casinos or Boardwalk Hall

In addition to the big beach concerts, there always has been country shows booked for casinos and Boardwalk Hall.

This year? Nothing.

What's up with that?

We only hope that a casino or two is sitting on a major announcement or two.

A whole summer of nothing.

The Governor's concert series is missing country concerts

The second annual North to Shore Concert Festival is championed by Governor Phil Murphy. Shows are planned in Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark.

For Atlantic City's spotlight week, June 17 -23, no country concerts are planned.

Nothing.

Wildwood is full of country music this summer

Thankfully, Wildwood will once again play host to the Barefoot Country Music Festival June 20 - 23. The four day event will feature over 40 country acts including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Old Dominion. If you need tickets, you can get them here.

Check out some great photos from Wildwood below.

