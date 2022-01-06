Uh-Oh! It’s Time To Put New Jersey’s Optimism To The Test

We are a lot of things in New Jersey. We are generous. We are resilient. We are funny. and we put up with a lot and do it gracefully. But how do you think we score when it comes to optimism?

Well, believe it or not, there is actually a report card of sorts for that kind of thing, and it's time to see if we're going to pass the positivity test this year or be heading to optimism summer school.

We all know this has been a two-year period that has really put anyone's optimism to the test, and for a state where we've taken complaining to Olympic Sport level, it would be especially tough for us to keep the optimism up.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

So, if you're a little pessimistic about our optimism level, you are not alone. But you are wrong. That's right, it turns out that our beloved Garden State scores among the states with the highest optimism, according to a report by The Burghard Group.

The report actually uses data from before the pandemic, so these days our score might be a little different, but we did manage to get a grade of 104, which makes us one of only 12 states where our level of optimism is 'significantly higher than the national average'. Now. I'm no genius, but I think that means we did well.

Photo by Zachary Nelson on Unsplash

You know what? We shouldn't be surprised by these results. We have a ton to be optimistic about in New Jersey...

Great Reasons To Be Optimitic At The Jersey Shore

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try

[carbongallery id=60e6072e49a1f808c13292a9"]