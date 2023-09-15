Seafood, sushi and hotpot! All delicious, all coming to a new spot in Gloucester County this month!

Umi Sushi & Seafood Buffet is coming soon to Deptford, New Jersey! The new spot will be located in the Locust Grove Plaza with an opening date of Sept 20, according to 42Freeway!

To celebrate their grand opening, they're offering 10% for a limited time all the way until Oct 31, 2023!

"Umi is a unique, modern way of cuisine offering a variety of the foremost healthiest food that will satisfy your craving. Umi Sushi & Seafood Buffet makes dining to its finest. We present the most welcoming hospitality that ensures an unbeatable dining experience."

Their menu offers Japanese sushi and seafood, but other authentic dishes from around the world, including, snow crab, king crab, lobster, sashimi, shrimp, meats, stir fry, dumplings, chicken wings, various desserts and so much more! And again- all you can eat!

Go ahead and give them a follow on their Instagram page @umipremiumbuffet to get an idea of what they're serving up!

Truly a heaven for all Japanese and Chinese food lovers! They may have to wheel you out by the tie you're done!

They also have a location in Egg Harbor Township, at 6725 Black Horse Pike Unit P2, with another one coming soon in East Brunswick, at Miracle Mall, 275 NJ-18 S.

Will you be checking this place out when they open?

