Meet Uncle Neil&#8217;s Home: South Jersey&#8217;s Other Animal Sanctuary

Meet Uncle Neil’s Home: South Jersey’s Other Animal Sanctuary

Photo by Sam Carter on Unsplash

There are special people in this world who make it their passion to help animals.

Laurie Zaleski is one of those people. The founder of Funny Farm Animal Rescue does an awesome job. Laurie and her volunteers are well known throughout our area - and, across the nation too!

We'd like to introduce you to a couple more caring people at a different animal sanctuary.

Photo by Likuan Wang on Unsplash
loading...

Uncle Neil's Home is located in Bridgeton

Rian Feldman and Scooter Belasco founded Uncle Neils' Home Farm Rescue back in 2019 - and they're going strong today in Bridgeton.

It's their mission to provide a home for animals in need.

At Uncle Neil's, you'll find some great residents like Boris the Goat, Tootsie the Pig, Disco Duck, Moose the Sheep, Lucy the Turkey, and dozens of other animals, all cared for in a loving and nurturing environment.

One such animal you'll meet at Uncle Neil's is  Helen, she's a 19-year-old blind cow. According to Facebook, she lived in a dairy stall for 15 years. Now, she's free to live out her life in this special place.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Nandhu Kumar on Unsplash
loading...

How can you help Uncle Neil's Home

It takes a lot to give all these animals a forever home at Uncle Neil's. As you can imagine, help is always needed.

You can give in several different ways - even purchase products used at the sanctuary. Find ways to donate here.

If you can provide a home for some of these animals, you can even apply to foster/adopt!

It's a tough time now for Uncle Neil's - a hit-and-run driver recently caused extensive damage to the rescue's property. You can read more about it here.

By the way, you can also take a tour of Uncle Neil's (and maybe donate while you're there).

Thanks to Rian and Scooter for helping these special animals!

Find out more about Uncle Neil's Home here.

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions:

Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Animal Rescue, Bridgeton, Uncle Neil's Home
Categories: Animals, Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3