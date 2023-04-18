Quiz time!

Sure, we have a bit of an accent here in South Jersey (can I get you a Coke and a hoagie?), but that's not what we're talking about here.

We're talking localisms here. Specifically, how people that have been born and raised down the shore pronounce some rather common street names.

While most are straightforward, some have a local spin to them.

Let's take a look...

Arkansas Avenue, Atlantic City

Arkansas Avenue, Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps Arkansas Avenue, Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Those living in Atlantic City for generations pronounce this street as "R-kansas," not "R-kin-saw."

Aloe Street, Galloway Township

Aloe Street, Galloway Township - Photo: Google Maps Aloe Street, Galloway Township - Photo: Google Maps loading...

While the rest of the world says this like the plant, locals say "A-low."

Duerer Street, Galloway Township

Duerer Street, Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Duerer Street, Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Those new to the area will usually pronounce all of the letters here, but locals seem to go with just "doer" and not "do-er-er."

Decatur Avenue, Pleasantville

Decatur Avenue in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Decatur Avenue in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

I've heard locals go two different ways with this street name: some say the traditional "de-KAY-ter" while others go with "DECK-it-er."

Uibel Avenue, Egg Harbor Township

Uibel Avenue, Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Uibel Avenue, Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

"YOU-bull" or "YOU-uh-bul?"

Drosera Street, Hamilton Township

Drosera Street, Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Drosera Street, Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Some people seem to emphasize the "D," almost as if there's an apostrophe in the name, while others plow through it as "dro-sera."

10 Roads in New Jersey You Avoid Like the Plague Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague.