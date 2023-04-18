Only South Jersey Locals Pronounce These Street Names ‘Correctly’
Quiz time!
Sure, we have a bit of an accent here in South Jersey (can I get you a Coke and a hoagie?), but that's not what we're talking about here.
We're talking localisms here. Specifically, how people that have been born and raised down the shore pronounce some rather common street names.
While most are straightforward, some have a local spin to them.
Let's take a look...
Arkansas Avenue, Atlantic City
Those living in Atlantic City for generations pronounce this street as "R-kansas," not "R-kin-saw."
Aloe Street, Galloway Township
While the rest of the world says this like the plant, locals say "A-low."
Duerer Street, Galloway Township
Those new to the area will usually pronounce all of the letters here, but locals seem to go with just "doer" and not "do-er-er."
Decatur Avenue, Pleasantville
I've heard locals go two different ways with this street name: some say the traditional "de-KAY-ter" while others go with "DECK-it-er."
Uibel Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
"YOU-bull" or "YOU-uh-bul?"
Drosera Street, Hamilton Township
Some people seem to emphasize the "D," almost as if there's an apostrophe in the name, while others plow through it as "dro-sera."