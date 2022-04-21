The Atlantic City Police Department still has some unanswered questions following the death of a pedestrian on the Black Horse Pike late Wednesday night.

The ACPD says two off-duty officers were the first to arrive at the crash scene at mile marker 62.2, which is in the area of the Exit 2 interchange for the Atlantic City Expressway, around 10:50 PM.

There,

Officer Danny Rodriguez observed the pedestrian lying in the roadway and immediately rendered aid by administering CPR. The man, who at this time has not been positively identified, was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was pronounced deceased.

An initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing Route 40 when he was struck by at least one vehicle. The driver, 23-year-old Laquay Reynolds of Atlantic City, stopped and remained at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine if a second vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Accident Investigations Section at (609) 347-5744.

