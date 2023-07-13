One of Beyoncé's biggest fans just happens to be a television host in Philadelphia, and she couldn't help but imagine herself as Queen B before the tour hit the City of Brotherly Love.

All of Philly was abuzz ahead of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop at Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday night.

Much like Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour, fans were prepping their concert outfits to make sure they were on theme for B's recent era.

Now, Beyoncé is the queen of the fan, and I don't mean the human kind. I feel like the woman pioneered what it means to have actually fans on stage blowing on her at all times. Sure, they're probably functional to help keep her cool during performances, but they're aesthetically pleasing as they blow back B's hair, giving her that ethereal vibe that takes her goddess-ness to a whole other level.

Leading up to the concert at The Linc, Good Day Philly co-host Alex Holley got dressed as Beyoncé to pay homage to the star and get into the spirit. Who could blame her for seizing the opportunity?

The farcical video kicks off with Alex wearing a black and gold dress and dark sunglasses sitting behind the news desk. A set member breaks out a fan in Alex's direction, sending her hair flying through the air a 'la Beyoncé as she locks eyes with the camera and says, “We got a problem in the studio because Philly! Are you ready for Beyoncé? I know I am!”

Well done, Alex! She totally pulled it off! I wish I'd thought to do the same.

The Philly Renaissance Tour stop in Philly Wednesday night marked B's first in the United State.

