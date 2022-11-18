Want Expensive? The 10 Highest Priced ZIP Codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more.
A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey
Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with a median sale price in 2022 of $2.3 million.
Next on the list is Alpine, ZIP code 07620, with a median sale price of $2.18 million, and Avalon, 08282, ranks 3rd priciest with a median sale price this year of $2 million.
You've got to be rich
The rest of the top ten include:
• Short Hills, 07078, median price $1.83 million
• Stone Harbor, 08247, median price $1.78 million
• Mantoloking, 08738, median price $1.58 million
• New Vernon, 07976, median price $1.57 million
• Rumson, 07760, median price $1.4 million
• Allenhurst, 07711, median price $1.36 million
• Beach Haven, 08008, median price $1.35 million
NJ in the top 100
According to the PropertyShark report, Jersey ranked four zip codes among the country’s wealthiest 100, which is a new record for the state.
With median prices up 50% year over year, Deal is #58 on the list, Alpine placed #66, down eight spots over 2021, Avalon ranked #82, up 10 spots from last year, and Short Hills ranked #95.
The report finds priciest ZIP code in America is Atherton, California, 94027, with a median sale price this year of $7.9 million.
Sagaponack, in Suffolk, New York, 11962 is second on the list with a median sale price of $5.75 million, and Ross, California, 94957 comes in 3rd place with a median Sale price of $5.5 million.
Miami Beach gets the number 4 rating and Beverly Hills is 5th on the list.