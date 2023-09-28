Any New Jersey hunter will appreciate this one.

A video has surfaced and went viral on social media depicting the circumstance involving a hunter who came across a young buck with his leg caught in a fence somehow. The particulars, like how the buck got there, what exactly he did to become entangled, and if he was in a lot of pain are unclear.

What is clear, however, is how much the hunter who stopped to help actually cares about the wildlife he hunts. There's a huge misconception that exists in some people's minds who are against hunting that doing so is a slap in the face to Mother Nature. In fact, some anti-hunters believe that people who hunt actually don't care about wildlife at all. When, if you're an ethical participant in the sport, you know that couldn't be further from the truth.

Watching the video, you feel the buck's stress. He must have been experiencing some kind of pain with his leg caught in the fence itself, but truth be told, who knows how long the poor thing was caught up in there. He could've been caught up in the fence for a long while before this hunter showed up. Also, the hunter took a risk to save that little guy. Surely, the man knew the buck wasn't going to keep calm as he approached. He's lucky he didn't get hurt by the jolts the buck was doing in an attempt to get away.

All in all - this is the sort of video that restores a little bit of your faith in humanity.... even if just for a moment.

Source: DailyMotion.com

