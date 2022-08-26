[WATCH LIVE] 2022 Battle at the Beach Football Games

The 2022 Battle at the Beach is back in Ocean City with 11 games this weekend at Carey Stadium.

You can watch all 11 games right here on 973espn.com and the app!

Get our free mobile app

Cedar Grove (12-1) and Salem (11-2) would have played for the Group 1 state championship last year if there had been such a game.

Cedar Grove lost some offensive heavyweights to graduation but returns Nick Iannacone, James Cantarelli, Edmund Dakar and Christian Morrice on defense.

Salem QB Jahki Coates has started for 3 years and has 3,665 passing yards for 39 TDs and 812 rushing yards for 18 more scores. Almost all of his top receivers from last year return and Cameron Smith, who is also a strong defender, comes off a good freshman year running the ball. Amare Smith had 19 sacks last year.

Cedar Grove coach Rob Gogerty is 43-20 in six seasons. Salem’s Montrey Wright is 59-19 starting his 8th season.

All this weekend keep checking back here to watch the games live and see past games below.

Friday Aug. 26, 2022



10 a.m. Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Mainland Reg.

1 p.m. Cedar Grove vs. Salem

4 p.m. Downingtown West (Pennsylvania) vs. Williamstown

7 p.m. Neshaminy (Pennsylvania) vs. Ocean City

Saturday Aug. 27, 2022



10:30 a.m. Wayne Valley vs. Delran

1:30 p.m. Toms River North vs. Washington Twp.

4:30 p.m. St. Peter's Prep vs. St. Augustine

7:30 p.m. Archbishop Wood (Maryland) vs. Red Bank Catholic

Sunday Aug. 28, 2022



11 a.m. Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania) vs. Millville

2 p.m. Holy Spirit vs. Cherokee

5 p.m. Edison vs. Cedar Creek

Watch Cedar Grove vs Salem

Watch Mainland vs Egg Harbor Twp.