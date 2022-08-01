Talent comes in all sizes, forms, ages, and backgrounds.

I think somebody found a pretty good one.

Over the weekend, someone posted a video on YouTube of an Atlantic City resident, known only as "Fuzzy" singing a song on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

From the looks of things (and the title of the video) Fuzzy appears to possibly be a little down on his luck, but that doesn't stop him from doing a little guitar playing and a little singing.

I've heard hundreds of singers in my life - from all walks of life - and Funny ain't that bad!

It's not an original song that Fuzzy sings, but he makes it his own.

Let's make Atlantic City's Fuzzy go a little viral today!

Perhaps it's a lesson to all of us that EVERYONE has something to offer!

