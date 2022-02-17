Which Eagles Player was the Most Improved in 2021?

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the most improved teams in the NFL last season, going from 4-11-1 to 9-8 and making the playoffs.

To make that kind of improvement, the team saw improvement from many individual players, but none stood at more than the play of Avonte Maddox this season.

Maddox had just a 37.8 PFF rating in 2020 but improved to 71.0 in 2021 a 33.2 point improvement, making him the most improved Eagles player.

Maddox had a tough season in 2020, playing primarily on the outside, but the team moved him into the slot in 2021 and he excelled, ranking as a Top 5 slot corner by Pro Football Focus this season.

He actually finished the year as a top-five-graded defensive back in the slot. Maddox's tackling was on point, with just five misses on 77 attempts and 24 defensive stops.

With Maddox in the slot and Slay, who was just named one of the Top 101 players in the NFL by PFF, the Eagles have two of their three corners set. They need to either find a replacement for Steven Nelson, or find a way to bring him back on a team-friendly deal.

Another possible scenario would be to grab a talented corner in the first-round of the draft with one of their three picks, or target a corner on Day 2 in Round 2 or 3.

Maddox singed a three-year, $22.5 million extension in November and had a solid season making 73 tackles, an interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Other Eagles players who saw plenty of improvement from 2020 to 2021 were Jordan Mailata, Dallas Goedert, Javon Hargrave, Darius Slay, Nate Herbig and Jack Driscoll.