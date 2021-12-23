Eagles get Two Players selected to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The 2021 Philadelphia Eagles have already almost doubled their win total (7) compared to last season (4 wins) and this year's squad has two players selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl:

This will be Jason Kelce's fifth Pro Bowl selection and no Eagles Center has been named to more Pro Bowls than Kelce who was drafted in the Sixth Round by Philadelphia in the 2011 NFL Draft. Jason Kelce is one of only 15 players in Eagles franchise history to be selected to five Pro Bowls in his career. The leader of the Eagles Offensive Line has started 119 consecutive regular-season games which is the longest active streak among all NFL centers. Kelce is the Eagles' nominee for this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is given to "players who have exhibited excellence on the field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game. Here's a look now at this year's nominees."

Darius "Big Play" Slay was elected to three consecutive Pro Bowls during his final years playing for the Detroit Lions. Slay is the first Eagles Cornerback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Asante Samuel back in 2010. Slay's three defensive Touchdowns is the most in the NFL this season and he was the Week 10 Defensive Player of the Week this NFL season.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will be in Las Vegas, Nevada and the game will be played on February 6th at Allegiant Stadium, home field of the Las Vegas Raiders.