Which Uniforms Will the Phillies Wear on Thursday Night?

Home games at Citizens Bank Park have been a party during the Phillies' postseason run!

With Tuesday's Game 3 win, the Phillies improved to 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park this postseason, outscoring teams 42-15 in the process.

Well, it's gonna feel like the 1970s and 80s on Thursday night with the Phillies wearing their Throwback Thursday powder blue uniforms for Game 5.

This will be the first time the powder blues will make a playoff appearance this season. The Phillies have yet to play a home playoff game on a Thursday - until now.

So if the Phillies can get a win on Wednesday's Game 4, they have a shot to close out the World Series not only on their home field but wearing their throwback Thursday powder blue uniforms.

If you remember, during the 1980 National League Championship Series, the Phillies were wearing the powder blues when they beat the Astros in Game 5 to advance to the World Series.

The way this postseason is going, who else thinks this is happening?

Just how dominant have the Phillies been at home? They’ve played 54 innings this postseason and led at the conclusion of 44 of them (81.5%). That would be the highest percentage at home for any team in a single postseason since … the 2008 Phillies (84.1%). The team also won the World Series.

The Phillies have hit 17 home runs in six games at Citizens Bank Park this month. It’s the most home runs by any team in any six-game span at home in postseason history.

