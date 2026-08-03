I honestly thought security was about to stop them...

While walking into Morgan Wallen's concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, I watched someone stroll toward the gates carrying an entire bag full of hoagies. Instead of getting turned away, they walked right in.

That's when I remembered hearing a rumor that Philadelphia's stadiums actually allow outside food. Sure enough, it's true and somehow a lot of people still don't know about it.

If you're tired of spending a small fortune at concession stands, this is one stadium rule worth remembering.

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Lincoln Financial Field Allows Outside Food, With One Big Catch

Whether you're headed to an Eagles game or a concert, Lincoln Financial Field allows guests to bring food inside as long as it's wrapped in clear plastic so security can inspect it.

Drinks are a different story. Outside beverages (including alcohol) aren't allowed. However, guests can bring an empty plastic water bottle to refill once inside. You'll also have to follow the stadium's clear bag policy.

Citizens Bank Park Lets Fans Bring More Than You Might Expect

Phillies fans have quietly been taking advantage of this for years.

Citizens Bank Park also allows outside food as long as it's carried in an approved clear bag. Unlike the Linc, guests may also bring unopened plastic bottles of non-alcoholic beverages. Glass bottles, cans, alcohol and hard-sided coolers, however, aren't permitted.

So yes, the fans carrying hoagies through security weren't getting away with anything.

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They just knew one of Philadelphia's best-kept stadium secrets, and it could save you a surprising amount of money the next time you're heading to a game or concert.

Grab the crab fries, sure, but bring the group a couple hoagies as the main dish and save yourself a ton of money.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field Concert Schedule - 2026 Lincoln Financial Field is getting ready for another massive year of live music, and the 2026 concert schedule is shaping up to be one fans will be talking about for a long time. Known for hosting some of the biggest names in music, this Philadelphia stadium has become a must stop venue for major tours across pop, rock, country, hip hop, and everything in between. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan