Who is Ready for Some Great Yard Sales this Spring in Southern Ocean County

I am so excited about yard sales this year and I have no reason why. Does there need to be a reason - no?

Yard Sales are something I so enjoy, and the bigger the better. Meaning if there's a town-wide, I'm in that town all day. Park the car and stroll up and down the streets, hoping to find that one good thing.

My husband and I love it so much, our kids love it, we even bring friends with us if they want to come and make it a whole day adventure.

Starting next month is when we'll see a lot of yard sales popping up in Ocean County. I find this site to be perfect if you're looking for a specific town. Put in a zip code or town and it will let you know if there are any yard sales near you.

According to the patch.com, Barnegat's town-wide yard sale will take place Saturday, April 29th, 2023 beginning at 8 am, rain or shine. To register CLICK HERE and for more information.

Maps will be on the Barnegat Township Facebook page.

Stafford's town-wide yard sale is Saturday, May 6th, 2023, and Sunday, May 7th, 2023 from 8 am - 3 pm. To register CLICK HERE and for more information.

Two awesome towns with town-wide yard sales to check out. When I go to a yard sale I always look for palm trees. Yes, weird I know, but they're so expensive in stores. Yard sales are perfect for looking for them since they are usually expensive.

If you know of a town-wide yard sale, email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.