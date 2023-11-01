UPDATE: Homeowner Dies From Ocean County House Explosion

A house explosion that happened earlier this week in Ocean County has now claimed a life.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Stafford Township Police Chief Thomas Dellane say the early Tuesday morning explosion at the home on Neptune Drive in Stafford Township claimed the life of the homeowner, Kevin Thomas, 45.

They say when police first arrived on the scene they found Thomas on the home's front lawn suffering from serious burns to the upper part of his body.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Thomas was airlifted to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia but died from his injuries later Tuesday.

The explosion led to a fire at the home.

Get our free mobile app

An investigation determined the explosion happened in a bedroom of the house. The explosion was the result of a release of a propane tank near an open flame.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker