A wild video shows Friday night turn into fight night at a Bucks County, PA. Golden Corral Restaurant.

A YouYube video shows punches being thrown and high chairs flying as a fight breaks out inside the Golden Corral in Bensalem Friday evening.

CBS3 Philadelphia reports that Bensalem police are confirming the brawl involved more than 40 people and happened following an argument among some customers. Officers are still looking into what caused the argument.

“I’ve never seen nothing like that in Golden Corral before,” former employee Dylan Becker said.

so, what caused the melee at the Golden Corral?

Apparently, the fight started when the buffet line ran out of steak.

“There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family, they were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables,” Gaven Lauletta told CBS3.

In the video, a man is heard saying “all I wanted was some steak.”

JK Hospitality, LLC, the Golden Corral franchisee wrote in a statement: “Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority.”

The attached video is graphic in nature and should not be viewed by anyone under 18- years old or by anyone easily offended by fights at buffet restaurants.

