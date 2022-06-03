Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man from Pennsylvania is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:15 AM in the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue. There, "officers located a female victim and determined that she had been physically assaulted by Quenton Skrine, which resulted in bodily injury."

While placing Skrine under arrest, police say they found a loaded magazine containing hollow point bullets, and then they found a loaded handgun near where the dispute had occurred. That gun was reported stolen from York, PA.

27-year-old Quenton Skrine of Lancaster, PA, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree receiving stolen property, and fourth-degree prohibited weapons and devices.

Skrine was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility to await a bail hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are allegations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

