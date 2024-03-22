Wildwood Crest Police Dog Sniffs Out Illegal Gun

A dog's nose knows!

A Wildwood Crest Police K-9 named Quest has saved the day!

Wildwood Crest K-9 has a good sniffer

Wildwood Crest police say a traffic stop Tuesday night resulted in the recovery of a handgun - and the arrest of a fugitive.

Police made the stop on Morning Glory Road at New Jersey Avenue. They quickly determined that the driver, Courtney S. King. was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Rhode Island.

That prompted officers to conduct "an open-air sniff" with Quest and Quest's police partner, Officer Tyler Lavender.

Quest gave a positive indication, and a locked handgun case was seized. A warrant was obtained from the court, and a handgun with no serial numbers was found inside.

Courtney King received multiple charges

King was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, certain person not to possess a weapon, unlawful possession of a high-capacity magazine, being a fugitive, and several motor vehicle offenses.

She's being held in the Cape May County Jail.

SOURCE: Wildwood Crest Police Department

