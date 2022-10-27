A man from Wildwood Crest will be spending the next few years behind bars in connection to three separate incidents that occurred over the past three years.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Christopher DiAntonio was sentenced to five years in state prison. He must serve three and one-half years before becoming eligible for parole.

Authorities say the first incident happened on August 12, 2020, when the Atlantic City Police Department determined that while at the Quality Inn in Atlantic City, DiAntonio was in possession of a handgun without a permit and he shot himself in the leg. In that case, he was sentenced to five years on a second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun charge.

On July 14, 2021, Atlantic City police officers observed DiAntonio, "engaged in an open-air drug market in front of 1542 Atlantic Avenue." Police recovered three grams of cocaine from his pants pocket. For this incident, he was sentenced to three years in prison for third-degree possession of cocaine.

Get our free mobile app

The third incident happened on May 20th of this year when while in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending resolution of the two charges above, he flooded his jail cell by tampering with the sprinkler system. In this case, he was sentenced to three years for third-degree criminal mischief.

All sentences will run concurrently.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.