Willamstown Man Dies in Car Crash on West Malaga Road
A single car crash in Franklin Township has claimed the life of a local man.
Fatal accident happened Saturday night.
Franklin Township Police say the crash happened in the 3900 Block of West Malaga Road just after 10:30 pm Saturday.
Police say the car veered off the roadway, striking a large landscaping stone, then several mailboxes and a tree.
The driver, Robert Lafferty III, 38,of Williamstown, was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.
A passenger, Edward Curran, 41, of Williamstown, was treated for a possible wrist fracture and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The accident remains under investigation.
SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department.
