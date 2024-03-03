Willamstown Man Dies in Car Crash on West Malaga Road

A single car crash in Franklin Township has claimed the life of a local man.

Get our free mobile app

Fatal accident happened Saturday night.

Franklin Township Police say the crash happened in the 3900 Block of West Malaga Road just after 10:30 pm Saturday.

Police say the car veered off the roadway, striking a large landscaping stone, then several mailboxes and a tree.

The driver, Robert Lafferty III, 38,of Williamstown, was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

A passenger, Edward Curran, 41, of Williamstown, was treated for a possible wrist fracture and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department.

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Atlantic City that don't require a college degree Sta﻿cker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Atlantic City that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker