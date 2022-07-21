Winning $3,000,000 Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Wawa

Someone in South Jersey is celebrating the best Hoagiefest ever.

Thursday afternoon, officials with the New Jersey Lottery announced that a winning lottery ticket was sold at a Wawa in Bridgeton, Cumberland County recently.

And not just any winning lottery ticket -- this one was worth $3 million.

According to lottery officials,

Congrats to the lucky player who won $3,000,000 playing the $30, $3,000,000 Mega Bucks Scratch-Offs!

Exactly where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately known. There are two Wawas in Bridgeton, one on East Broad Street and another on Route 77.

Either way, with $3,000,000 and assuming one-third goes to taxes, you can buy about 330,000 hoagies from Wawa with the winnings.

If you are South Jersey's newest millionaire, congratulations!

