Winning $3,000,000 Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Wawa
Someone in South Jersey is celebrating the best Hoagiefest ever.
Thursday afternoon, officials with the New Jersey Lottery announced that a winning lottery ticket was sold at a Wawa in Bridgeton, Cumberland County recently.
And not just any winning lottery ticket -- this one was worth $3 million.
According to lottery officials,
Congrats to the lucky player who won $3,000,000 playing the $30, $3,000,000 Mega Bucks Scratch-Offs!
Exactly where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately known. There are two Wawas in Bridgeton, one on East Broad Street and another on Route 77.
Either way, with $3,000,000 and assuming one-third goes to taxes, you can buy about 330,000 hoagies from Wawa with the winnings.
If you are South Jersey's newest millionaire, congratulations!