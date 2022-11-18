15 Things To Prepare For To Get Through A New Jersey Winter

Winter is coming, and I don't know about you but I'm dreading it.

The fun and sun of summer have come to an end, and while we are still in the midst of fall, you can just feel winter on the horizon.

Especially in the mornings when it feels like it's Antarctica in your car.

For a few years, I lived in the mountains of Central PA, and those were some pretty tough winters.

It would start to snow in November, and then it would eventually thaw out in April.

However, now that I'm living at the Jersey Shore it's a whole new environment to get used to, and I'm curious about what to expect.

Exactly how bitter cold does it get? Is snow super common? Do people drive like animals in bad weather? What should I expect? What should I prepare for?

I threw that question out on our 105.7 The Hawk Facebook Page; what do you need to do/be prepared for, during winters at the Jersey Shore?

The responses were fantastic.

Some were truly practical pieces of advice like "you need to be prepared for people to drive around with snow on their roof".

Other responses said the only way to survive is with a few beers and movies you like.

And of course, plenty of people said you need to make sure you have milk and bread for when bad weather does strike.

I feel a little more prepared for a winter at the Jersey Shore now knowing what to expect, but did we miss anything?

Let me know what you would add to the list!

