With One of the Clearest Pictures Ever, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Man

Egg Harbor Township Police Department - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration

Just imagine if every surveillance camera system provided pictures that were this clear.

Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help identifying the pictured man.

As is normally the case, we don't know why authorities want to know who he is, only that he's part of an "on-going investigation."

Man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: EHT Police Dept/Townsquare Media Illustration
Meanwhile, unrelated to that case, authorities would also like your help figuring out who this guy is, too.

an wanted as part of an ongoing investigation in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: EHT Police Dept
If you can help identify either person, you are asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

