Woman charged in SC golf cart death of bride is from New Jersey

The woman charged with hitting a golf cart carrying a bride leaving her wedding reception while intoxicated at a South Carolina club is from New Jersey.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was driving a rental car at 65 mph on a beach road in Folly Beach around 10 p.m. on April 28 when she slammed into the back of a golf cart, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte was killed.

Miller's husband, Aric Hutchinson, is recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones after the golf cart rolled over several times and was thrown 100 yards.

Komoroski is a member of the North Hunterdon High School Class of 2015  in Clinton. She graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a degree in marketing in 2020, according to the New York Post.

A New Jersey connection in court

Komoroski has retained former Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni and former federal prosecutor Nathan S. Williams to represent her in court.

“We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light," the attornies said in a statement.

Komoroski was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She is being held at the Charleston County jail.

Gramiccioni, who served as a prosecutor for five years from 2016 to 2021 opened a private practice with his wife, Kingston and Coventry. He is licensed to practice in both New Jersey and South Carolina.

